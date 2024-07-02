N-Sea Acquires Geo Plus

Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
(Photo: Geo Plus)
(Photo: Geo Plus)

The Netherlands-based subsea services company N-Sea announced it has finalized a deal to acquire Geo Plus based in Groningen, The Netherlands.

Geo Plus operates a fleet of five specialized survey vessels—Geo Ranger, Geo Focus, Geo Explorer, Geo Motion, and Geo Connection—which are currently operating on long-term projects in Europe and the Middle East. The vessels are well equipped for all types of geophysical surveys and inspection activities.

By acquiring Geo Plus, N-Sea increases its capacity and capabilities in the field of shallow water hydrographic surveys, both Geophysical and Geotechnical, the company said.

Patrick Defilet, managing director of Geo Plus, said, “I’m extremely happy that Geo Plus has become part of N-Sea, safeguarding our growth ambitions with a partner that is very successful in the current markets and allowing us to take full advantage of their organizational capabilities and resources, an excellent starting point for an integrated market approach!”

Geo Plus has now become member of the N-Sea Group, but will continue to operate as an independent company out of the same office in Groningen and with the same team.

