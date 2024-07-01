China Brings Online First Onshore Powered Offshore Oil Field

China’s state-run China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) has brought onstream the first oil field in China that features low-carbon design and receives power from the shore for its operations in South China Sea.

Located in Beibu Gulf of the South China Sea, with an average water depth of approximately 28 meters the field - Wushi 23-5 - has started production in late June 2024.

The main production facilities include two new wellhead platforms, and the renovated Wushi terminal.

According to CNOOC, 43 development wells are planned to be brought on-stream, including 28 oil wells and 15 water-injection wells.

The project is expected to achieve a peak production of approximately 18,100 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2026, and the oil property is light crude.

In developing the first full-scale green design oil field in offshore China, CNOOC pursued efficient and low-carbon development throughout the whole process of design, construction and production, the company said.

It is the first oil field in the South China Sea supplied with power from shore. The project will realize full-process recovery and utilization of the associated gas through integrated natural gas treatment.

CNOOC holds 100% interest in this project and acts as the operator.

The company expects that the commissioning of the project will further promote its green and low-carbon commitments.