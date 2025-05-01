Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
EnerMech Gets LLOG’s Gulf of America Pre-Commissioning Job

(Credit: LLOG)
Energy industry services firm EnerMech has secured a contract from oil company LLOG for pre-commissioning services at the Salamanca platform in the Gulf of America.

The contract covers hydrotesting and nitrogen dewatering of three 8-inch infield flowlines, one 16-inch oil export pipeline and one 10-inch gas export pipeline. The contract award follows a previous contract in for topside pre-commissioning services which EnerMech secured in 2024.

The Salamanca Floating Production Unit (FPU) will operate at a depth of approximately 6,400 feet of water with production from the Leon and Castille fields.

With an initial production capacity of 60,000 barrels of oil per day and 40 million cubic feet of natural gas per day, this project is poised to make a substantial contribution to the United States’ energy sector.

The FPU is a refurbished structure, previously the decommissioned Independence Hub production facility.

“The Salamanca project is an important one for the future of the country’s energy sector, and we are proud to have been chosen to work on what is a vital piece of infrastructure.

“To secure a second contract on the development is a strong reflection of the capabilities and expertise of our team in the region and I’d like to give kudos to Brennon Fitzgerald for their leadership and guidance,” said Charles ‘Chuck’ Davison Jr., EnerMech CEO.

