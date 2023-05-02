Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Salamanca Development: LLOG Taps Subsea 7 for GOM Pipeline Work

May 2, 2023

Salamanca FPS - ©BOEM (file image)
Salamanca FPS - ©BOEM (file image)

Oil company LLOG Exploration Offshore has awarded a subsea installation contract to Subsea 7 as part of its Salamanca development project in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

The Salamanca development project includes the Leon and Castile offshore oil fields.

Subsea 7's contract scope includes the installation of three infield subsea pipeline systems, as well as the design and fabrication of subsea structures. 

The subsea development will consist of two pipeline systems for the Leon field, located in Keathley Canyon 686, and one pipeline system for the Castile field, located in Keathley Canyon 736. The infield pipelines will produce and flow from wellsite PLETs to the Salamanca floating production facility (FPS) in water depths ranging from 1,800 to 2,000 meters.

Additionally, the scope includes the installation of oil and gas export pipelines which depart from the Salamanca FPS and tie into existing pipeline transport systems approximately 48 kilometers away.

Project management and engineering will start immediately at Subsea 7’s office in Houston, Texas, with offshore activity expected to begin in 2024.

Craig Broussard, Vice President for Subsea7 US said: “We are excited about the opportunity to work closely and openly with LLOG on this fast-paced, greenfield development. Our strengths as a collaborative partner and the versatility of our fleet will be instrumental in ensuring predictable, safe, and timely project delivery.”

Subsea 7 said that the contract was a sizeable one. Subsea7 defines a sizeable contract as being worth between USD 50 million and USD 150 million.

Energy Deepwater Pipelines Activity Gulf of Mexico

Related Offshore News

©nmann77/AdobeStock

BP's Profit Rises to $5B as Share Buyback Slows
Liza Unity FPSO, delivered by SBM Offshore, is Guyana's secon FPSO in production, after the Liza Destiny - Credit: SBM Offshore (File photo)

Exxon Delivers a Record First-quarter Profit on Higher...


Trending Offshore News

©ANCAP

Challenger Energy Identifies '1-2 billion barrel'...
Energy
Transocean Encourage - Credit: Geir Frits Myklebust/MarineTraffic.com

Transocean Drills 'First' Fully-automated Hole Section of...
Technology

Insight

FACTBOX- Potential Bidders for Norway's First Offshore Wind Areas

FACTBOX- Potential Bidders for Norway's First Offshore Wind Areas

Video

Interview: Kevin Sligh Sr., Director, BSEE

Interview: Kevin Sligh Sr., Director, BSEE

Current News

Specialist Marine Consultants Nets Sofia Offshore Wind Farm Work

Specialist Marine Consultants Nets Sofia Offshore Wind Farm Work

Russia Calls for Probe into Nord Stream Pipeline Blasts to Speed Up

Russia Calls for Probe into Nord Stream Pipeline Blasts to Speed Up

Sarcos and VideoRay Partner to Offer Integrated Underwater Robotic Systems

Sarcos and VideoRay Partner to Offer Integrated Underwater Robotic Systems

Eneti's Seajacks Secures Contract for NG2500-Class Jack-Up Unit

Eneti's Seajacks Secures Contract for NG2500-Class Jack-Up Unit

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine