Aker BP Makes Another Gas Discovery in Barents Sea

Norwegian oil and gas company Aker BP and its partners have discovered gas in a wildcat well, drilled in the Barents Sea, using Saipem’s Scarabeo 8 semi-submersible drilling rig.

The well 7324/8-4 (Hassel) represents the second well drilled in the production license 1170, which was awarded in Norway’s APA 2021.

Preliminary estimates indicate the size of the discovery at between 0.51 – 0.7 million standard cubic metres (Sm3) of oil equivalent (o.e.). This corresponds to 3.23 – 4.42 million bbls o.e.

Aker BP is the operator of the license with 35% interest, with partners Equinor (35%), Petoro (20%), and Inpex Idemitsu Norge (10%).

To remind, gas was also recently proven in the first well in the production licence, when Aker BP and its made a discovery with preliminary estimates indicating between 0.52 – 0.75 million standard cubic meters (Sm3) of recoverable oil equivalent (o.e.), which corresponds to 3.3 – 4.7 million bbls o.e.

Following the latest gas find, the licensees said they will assess the discovery together with other discoveries and prospects in the area, with a view toward a potential development.

Both wells were drilled by the Saipem’s Scarabeo 8 rig. Scarabeo is a sixth generation dual derrick deepwater semi-submersible rig Scarabeo 8, whose maximum drilling depth is up to 35,000 ft (10,660 m).

