Aker BP Finds Gas at Ferdinand Nord Prospect in Barents Sea

Norwegian oil and gas company Aker BP has made a gas discovery in an exploration well at Ferdinand Nord prospect in the Barents Sea, drilled with Saipem’s Scarabeo 8 semi-submersible rig.

The exploration well 7324/6-2 is the first well in production license 1170, which was awarded in the Awards in Predefined Areas in 2022 (APA 2021).

Preliminary estimates indicate that the size of the discovery is between 0.52 – 0.75 million standard cubic meters (Sm3) of recoverable oil equivalent (o.e.), which corresponds to 3.3 – 4.7 million bbls o.e.

Aker BP is the operator of the license with 35% interest, with partners Equinor (35%), Petoro (20%), and Inpex Idemitsu Norge (10%).

The licensees are now assessing the discovery together with other discoveries and prospects in the area with a view toward a potential development.

The well 7324/6-2 encountered a 12-metre gas column in the Stø Formation in two sandstone layers totaling 10.5 meters, with good to very good reservoir quality, according to Norwegian Offshore Directorate (NOD).

The well also encountered the secondary exploration target in the Snadd Formation with a total of about 40 meters of sandstone with poor reservoir quality, with traces of hydrocarbons.

The well was not formation-tested, but extensive data acquisition and sampling have been conducted.

It was drilled to a vertical depth of 1246 meters below sea level, and was terminated in the Snadd Formation in the Upper Triassic.

Water depth at the site is 422 metres. The drilling operation was conducted using Saipem’s sixth generation dual derrick deepwater semi-submersible rig Scarabeo 8, whose maximum drilling depth is up to 35,000 ft (10,660 m).

The rig can accommodate 140 people and its maximum drilling depth is 10, 660 meters. The rig is capable of working in harsh environments and features dynamic positioning system and enhanced mooring capabilities.