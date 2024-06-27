Longitude to Assess Condition of Warda Platform Offshore Egypt

Engineering consultancy Longitude Engineering, a branch of Oslo-listed ABL Group, has been appointed by Egypt’s PETROSAFE to deliver a Fitness for Future Service assessment on the Warda platform offshore Egypt.

The Warda platform is a four-leg jacket supporting wellhead and production facilities within the Al-Zaafarana oilfield in the north central Gulf of Suez, Egypt.

Longitude’s scope of work comprises an engineering assessment to ensure the platform has adequate strength and fatigue life.

Project deliveries include an engineering assessment of the historical platform design, the installation plan, and previous inspection documentation.

Further, Longitude’s scope of work covers the development of offshore underwater and topside inspection plans, and preparation of structural integrity assessment including seismic, in-place, natural frequency and fatigue analyses.

Longitude will also develop a cathodic protection assessment and report, a Fitness for Future Service assessment, as well as stakeholder management with the independent verification bureau throughout the project.

Finally, the engineering consultancy will develop inspection and maintenance repair plans for the platform.

“This project comes after the completion of recent engineering work on the flexible riser life extension in the same Al-Zaafarana field and reinforces Longitude Engineering’s position in Egypt as a provider of specialist engineering services in the oil and gas industry,” said Daniel McGowan, offshore projects director at Longitude Engineering.