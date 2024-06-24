Masirah Oil Wraps Up Multi-Well Campaign at Field Offshore Oman

Masirah Oil, a majority-owned subsidiary of Rex International, has completed the multi-well campaign at Yumna field offshore Oman.

Masirah Oil said the multi-well program at the field in Block 50 concession has been completed ahead of the 90-day schedule and below budget.

The Yumna-5 well, which was spudded on March 28, 2024 at the crest of the structure to drain attic oil left un-swept by the current producers, started production on one month later, on April 26, 2024.

The well was drilled by the Energy Emerger jack-up, developed by Shandong Marine Group (SDMG).

According to Masirah Oil, the evaluation of the performance of Yumna-5 is continuing.

The multi-well program also included work-over of the Yumna-4 well, on top of originally planned work-overs of Yumna-2 and Yumna-3.

Production from the Yumna Field is being optimized, pending plans to improve and increase the fluid (water and oil) production capacity of the flowline after the monsoon season expected in September 2024.

Masirah Oil is the operator and holds a 100% interest in Block 50 Oman.

Energy Emerger jack-up rig is 65 meters long and 62 meters wide, with three 153-meter-long pile legs.

It features CJ46 jack-up design, and can hold 120 workers. The rig is able to operate at maximum 114 meters water depth, while its maximum drilling depth is 9,120 meters.