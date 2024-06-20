Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Vallourec Agrees Contract Extension and New Order with ADNOC

(Credit: Vallourec)
(Credit: Vallourec)

France-based tubular solutions supplier Vallourec has signed a two-year contract extension with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), securing also a new major order for the supply of 27,000 tonnes of tubes.

The two-year extension is related to the 2019 contract originally worth $900 million. This extension will take effect in January 2025 and will last up to January 2027.

 Vallourec will continue to supply the complete range of tubes and connections for both conventional and complex applications in onshore and offshore oil and gas fields for ADNOC.

In addition to the extension, the contract has been amended to expand the initial contract scope of supply to also include a new range of services, such as local pipe coating as well as Vallourec’s new digital solutions such as Tallyvision, which streamlines installation operations by providing full traceability for each tube.

Under the extension, Vallourec has also secured an order for the supply of 27,000 tonnes of tubes. These products will be manufactured in Vallourec plants in France, Brazil, China and Indonesia. Deliveries will start at the end of 2024.

 “The extension of our contract shows our customer’s trust and the added value they have received from this integrated tubes and services offering we have provided for the past four years as a reference supplier. Under this extension, we are further expanding our range of services.

“Our customer has also recognized the value and quality of this enhanced offering with its significant new order. I am proud of the high level of our operations in Abu Dhabi and the unfailing commitment of our teams to our long-standing partner,” said Philippe Guillemot, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of Vallourec.

Middle East Pipelines Industry News Activity Europe Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

Triton FPSO (Credit: Dana Petroleum)

Dana Petroleum Hires Subsea7 for North Sea Field Job
(Credit: Saipem)

Eni Sells 10% of Saipem for $420M

Insight

OPEC+ Bets the Robust Crude Oil Demand Forecast is Right

OPEC+ Bets the Robust Crude Oi

Video

BIRNS, Inc. Enables More Data Flow at Greater Depths

BIRNS, Inc. Enables More Data

Current News

Vallourec Agrees Contract Extension and New Order with ADNOC

Vallourec Agrees Contract Exte

World’s Biggest Land-Based Crane Starts Taking Shape at Mammoet's Facility

World’s Biggest Land-Based Cra

Ponticelli Scoops Major EPC Services Contract with Azule Energy

Ponticelli Scoops Major EPC Se

Energean Sells Egypt, Italy and Croatia Portfolio for $945M

Energean Sells Egypt, Italy an

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine