Vallourec Agrees Contract Extension and New Order with ADNOC

France-based tubular solutions supplier Vallourec has signed a two-year contract extension with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), securing also a new major order for the supply of 27,000 tonnes of tubes.

The two-year extension is related to the 2019 contract originally worth $900 million. This extension will take effect in January 2025 and will last up to January 2027.

Vallourec will continue to supply the complete range of tubes and connections for both conventional and complex applications in onshore and offshore oil and gas fields for ADNOC.

In addition to the extension, the contract has been amended to expand the initial contract scope of supply to also include a new range of services, such as local pipe coating as well as Vallourec’s new digital solutions such as Tallyvision, which streamlines installation operations by providing full traceability for each tube.

Under the extension, Vallourec has also secured an order for the supply of 27,000 tonnes of tubes. These products will be manufactured in Vallourec plants in France, Brazil, China and Indonesia. Deliveries will start at the end of 2024.

“The extension of our contract shows our customer’s trust and the added value they have received from this integrated tubes and services offering we have provided for the past four years as a reference supplier. Under this extension, we are further expanding our range of services.

“Our customer has also recognized the value and quality of this enhanced offering with its significant new order. I am proud of the high level of our operations in Abu Dhabi and the unfailing commitment of our teams to our long-standing partner,” said Philippe Guillemot, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of Vallourec.