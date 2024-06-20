Ponticelli Scoops Major EPC Services Contract with Azule Energy

Ponticelli Angoil has been awarded an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services contract by oil and gas company Azule Energy for work offshore Angola.

Ponticelli’s UK-based consortium, PBS, will provide expert engineering and procurement services support on this three-year contract, with an option for up to two-year extension.

Having delivered successful activities on the Greater Plutonio and PSVM fields over the past decade, Ponticelli has strengthened its service offerings to Azule Energy by integrating engineering and procurement with its well-established fabrication and construction services.

Driven locally by the Ponticelli Angoil team leveraging the engineering expertise and procurement support of PBS in the UK, this contract covers EPC services for maintenance and modification projects, deploying 50 dedicated personnel both onshore and offshore.

“The combined strengths of Ponticelli Angoil and PBS will ensure we continue to build on our long-standing history, provide additional efficiencies and support the continued development of both Greater Plutonio and PSVM fields.

“Our teams diverse skill sets enable us to enhance our support to clients globally with a varied and comprehensive range of services,” said Olivier Laurendeau, Managing Director of Ponticelli’s International Services Division.