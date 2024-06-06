Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Aker Solutions Hooks Azule Energy’s FPSOs Modification Job Offshore Angola

(Credit: Azule Energy)
(Credit: Azule Energy)

Aker Solutions has secured a ‘sizeable’ long-term frame agreement with Azule Energy to provide engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for brownfield projects and modifications for two floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) units in Angola.

The exact value of the contract with Azule Energy, an incorporated joint venture owned by Eni and BP, has not been disclosed, but Aker Solutions defines a sizeable contract as being between $47 million and $142 million (NOK 0.5 billion and NOK 1.5 billion).

The scope of work is focused on two FPSO units, namely Greater Plutonio and PSVM. The work comprises engineering, procurement, and construction services (EPC) of the brownfield maintenance and modifications scopes.    

The contract is a frame agreement covering maintenance and modifications activities with a duration of three years plus two one-year options. 

The contract will be executed and delivered by the Aker Solutions’ team based in Luanda, Angola, and Aberdeen, UK. The project management will be based in Angola to be close to the operation and continue to develop locally.  

“We are building on our robust track record in Angola, dating back to 1998. Aker Solutions is a leading service operator and has a clear ambition to grow internationally. This new contract strengthens our global life cycle operations and is a pivotal project for our offices in Aberdeen and Luanda”, said Paal Eikeseth, executive vice president and head of Life Cycle, Aker Solutions. 

Industry News Activity Africa Oil and Gas

