Converted MOPU Starts Self-Powered Ops at Perenco’s Field Offshore Congo

UK oil and gas company Perenco has brought online the Tchendo 2 mobile offshore production unit (MOPU), bringing energy independence to Likouala, Emeraude and PNGF fields offshore Congo.

Tchendo 2 is a former drilling rig successfully converted into a MOPU by Dixstone, Perenco’s services subsidiary.

The conversion included the installation of three gas turbines designed to generate electricity to power operations, ultimately using up to 10 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd).

At a time of increasing production, Tchendo 2 brings the benefit of freeing some of the Congolese energy network for local needs.

With the objective of generating 27 MW, the three Tchendo 2 gas turbines bring energy independence to the Likouala, Emeraude and PNGF fields, Perenco Congo, Perenco’s Congolese subsidiary, said.

This project will later be completed with the addition of six new wells, strengthening the development of the field and bringing 10 million barrels of additional reserves, the company noted.

“By developing the electricity and gas networks, thanks to this important new infrastructure, we are creating the necessary conditions for safer and more sustainable operations, and therefore are improving the development of the fields that we are entrusted to operate,” said Stéphane BARC, General Manager of Perenco Congo and Congorep.