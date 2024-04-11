PetroNor E&P Strikes Oil at Congo’s PNGF Sud Field Well

Oil and gas company PetroNor E&P has encountered oil bearing sandstones in a new well drilled by Dixstone Drilling’s Axima jack-up rig at Perenco-operated PNGF Sud field, offshore Congo.

The Axima rig started drilling the new Tchibeli North East infill well on February 8 2024.

The well was successfully drilled to a total depth of 4,248 mMD and encountered oil bearing sandstones, according to PetroNor E&P.

The well has now been completed and put on production on April 6, 2024, with reservoir properties from logs as expected in the prognosis. The well is currently being production tested, the company said.

When it comes to other updates from its Congo operations, PetroNor E&P said the first quarter average net working interest production was 5,025 bopd, compared with 5,295 bopd in the previous quarter and 5,237 bopd in the same period in 2023.

Production efficiency during the quarter averaged 84%, which is lower than normal (92%) due to third-party power import interruptions and planned shut-downs associated with the laying of a new gas line from Tchibeli North East to Tchendo, according to the company.

Commissioning of the new Tchendo 2 platform is ongoing and estimated to complete approximately end of April.

When operational, this platform will effectively make PNGF Sud independent of power import and is set to improve overall production efficiency.

Also, PetroNor E&P said that 330,572 bbls of entitlement oil were lifted and sold from the Djeno Terminal in February 2024, generating a cash inflow of $27.4 million at a realised price of $82.87 per barrel.

An additional lifting is scheduled on April 21, 2024. The volumes sold and the price to be applied will be the subject of a future announcement, according to PetroNor E&P.