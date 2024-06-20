Yinson-Built FPSO En Route to Brazil for Work at Petrobras’ Jubarte Field

The floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) Maria Quitéria, built by Malaysian FPSO supplier Yinson, has left the shipyard in China and is currently on its way to Brazil, to be deployed at Petrobras’ Jubarte field, located in the Campos Basin.

The FPSO Maria Quitéria departed from China in May and is expected to arrive at its location in the third quarter of 2024.

The unit is scheduled to begin operations in the last quarter of the year, thus advancing the timeline from PE 24-28, initially planned to commence operations in 2025.

It will operate in the Jubarte field, located in the Campos Basin's pre-salt layer, off Espírito Santo's coast.

The FPSO Maria Quitéria has a production capacity of 100,000 barrels of oil and can process 5 million cubic meters of gas.

The FPSO is equipped with decarbonization technologies such as a combined cycle power generation system and FGRU (closed flare).

Petrobras chartered the unit from Yinson, which was also responsible for its construction, under the contract agreed in 2022.

The FPSO is destined for the Jubarte field as part of the Parque das Baleias Integrated Project offshore Brazil.

The Parque das Baleias area is formed by the Jubarte, Baleia Anã, Cachalote, Caxaréu, Pirambú and Mangangá fields. The first field, Jubarte, was discovered in 2001.

In 2019, Petrobras and the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) entered into an agreement to extend the concession term until 2056 for the new unified Jubarte field, which makes it possible to implement the new production system of the Parque das Baleias Integrated Project, in addition to complementary projects in the area.