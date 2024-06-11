Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

PGS and TGS Clear Final Regulatory Hurdle for Merger Completion

(Credit: PGS)
(Credit: PGS)

Norwegian seismic firms TGS and PGS have received approval from the UK Competition and Markets Authority, securing final regulatory approval for the creation of ‘premier’ energy data company.

The approval for the merger from the UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) follows the one issued by the Norwegian counterpart in April 2024.

The clearance from the CMA was the final regulatory approval required for the merger between PGS and TGS, initiated in 2023.

The companies said that all conditions for completing the merger have been satisfied and will work towards completion of the merger on July 1, 2024.

"TGS is pleased to note that all conditions for the merger have been fulfilled now that we have received CMA clearance. We look forward to completing the merger on July 1, 2024 and bringing the strength and breadth of our combined service offerings to the market,” said Kristian Johansen, CEO of TGS.

"With clearance from the CMA, all merger conditions are satisfied. I believe that the merger will benefit all stakeholders. The combined company will provide a more complete and diversified geophysical offering to customers, more opportunities for employees and value to shareholders,” added Rune Olav Pedersen, President and CEO of PGS.

Mergers & Acquisitions Offshore Energy Geoscience Subsea Industry News Activity Europe Seismic

Related Offshore News

© Matvejs / Adobe Stock

Nexans Acquires Italian Cable Company
(Credit: Reach Subsea)

Reach Subsea Secures $47.6M in New Contracts Backlog

Insight

OPEC+ Bets the Robust Crude Oil Demand Forecast is Right

OPEC+ Bets the Robust Crude Oi

Video

BIRNS, Inc. Enables More Data Flow at Greater Depths

BIRNS, Inc. Enables More Data

Current News

PGS and TGS Clear Final Regulatory Hurdle for Merger Completion

PGS and TGS Clear Final Regula

Viridien Delivers OBN Solution for North Sea Survey

Viridien Delivers OBN Solution

Vår Energi Concludes Intra-Group Merger

Vår Energi Concludes Intra-Gro

Beach Energy Halts Development Planning for Bass Basin Discoveries Off Australia

Beach Energy Halts Development

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine