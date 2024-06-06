Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Equinor Picks Emerson Downhole Monitoring Kit for Rosebank Field

Petrojarl Knarr FPSO (Credit: Altera Infrastructure)
Equinor has selected engineering services firm Emerson to provide advanced well completion monitoring systems for its Rosebank oil and gas field in the North Sea, the U.K.'s largest undeveloped offshore field.

Emerson’s suite of Roxar downhole monitoring tools will empower Equinor to use advanced oil recovery techniques, optimize reservoir performance and verify well integrity in real time, according to the company.

The Rosebank field is a key asset in the U.K.’s effort to provide energy security for its citizens. The field is estimated to contain over 300 million barrels of recoverable oil resources.

The first phase of development will utilize a refurbished, electrification-ready floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel, Petrojarl Knarr, connected to a subsea production system. The FPSO is owned by Altera Infrastructure.

Continuous access to pressure and temperature data from active wells is a critical requirement to operate safely, optimize production, and maintain well integrity. Collecting this data is challenging, however, due to the harsh environment, limited onsite staff, and safety risks associated with active wells.

Roxar system is expected to provide operational insight needed to assist Equinor in maintaining high production levels, manage risk, and meet regulatory requirements.

Startup of the Rosebank field’s first phase is planned for 2026-2027.

