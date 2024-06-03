Barents Sea-Bound Johan Castberg FPSO Departs for Sea Trials

Equinor has informed that the floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel Johan Castberg departed for sea trials from Aker Solutions’s Stord yard ahead of its deployment at Barents Sea field.

The FPSO for sea trials in Klosterfjorden, before it heads home to the Barents Sea towards the end of summer 2024.

It will be deployed the Johan Castberg field in the Barents Sea, about 240km from Hammerfest, Norway.

The FPSO hull is built to be self-contained for harsh-environment operation, with living quarters accommodating up to 140 personnel on board.

According to reports, the Johan Castberg FPSO will have 1.1 mil bbls storage capacity, a production capacity of 190,000 b/d oil, and 290 mmcf/d gas.

Johan Castberg is located around 100 km north of the Snøhvit field in the Barents Sea, 150 km from Goliat and almost 240 km from Melkøya in Hammerfest. Water depth is 360-390 metres.

It is a subsea field with 30 wells distributed on 10 templates and two satellites tied back to an FPSO.

License owners are Equinor Energy (operator, 50%), Vår Energi (30%), and Petoro (20%).



