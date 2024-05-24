Shore Offshore Services Acquires Derrick Barge from TOPS

On May 21, 2024, Shore Offshore Services completed the acquisition of the derrick barge Swing Thompson from Turnkey Offshore Project Services (TOPS).

The barge will be renamed Hulk and will maintain its Vanuatu flag while following ABS guidelines and working toward gaining OVID compliance. The asset will be capable of installation and decommissioning of offshore facilities in the Gulf of Mexico and internationally.

Equipped with an eight point mooring system, the 400- by 120-foot derrick barge is capable of working in up to 600 feet of water and can accommodate up to 104 persons. It features a 1,320 ST@98’ radius crane built by Konecranes and designed by Gusto Eng.

The vessel crew and management will become part of the Shore Offshore Services team.

The vessel is scheduled to mobilize to perform its existing workload at the end of the month and will be available afterward.