Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Shore Offshore Services Acquires Derrick Barge from TOPS

(File photo: TOPS)
(File photo: TOPS)

On May 21, 2024, Shore Offshore Services completed the acquisition of the derrick barge Swing Thompson from Turnkey Offshore Project Services (TOPS).

The barge will be renamed Hulk and will maintain its Vanuatu flag while following ABS guidelines and working toward gaining OVID compliance. The asset will be capable of installation and decommissioning of offshore facilities in the Gulf of Mexico and internationally.

Equipped with an eight point mooring system, the 400- by 120-foot derrick barge is capable of working in up to 600 feet of water and can accommodate up to 104 persons. It features a 1,320 ST@98’ radius crane built by Konecranes and designed by Gusto Eng.

The vessel crew and management will become part of the Shore Offshore Services team.

The vessel is scheduled to mobilize to perform its existing workload at the end of the month and will be available afterward.

Offshore Barges Vessels North America

Related Offshore News

(Photo: Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation)

Philly Shipyard Lays Keel for Great Lakes' Subsea Rock...
(Image: Maersk Supply Service)

ABS to Class Edison Chouest's Offshore Wind Feeder Fleet

Insight

Lula's Ambitions for Petrobras Hemmed in by New Rules

Lula's Ambitions for Petrobras

Video

LR Helps Offshore Operators Navigate Tough Technical Hurdles

LR Helps Offshore Operators Na

Current News

Shore Offshore Services Acquires Derrick Barge from TOPS

Shore Offshore Services Acquir

OneSubsea Scoops 'Sizeable' Contract for Work at Troll Gas Field in North Sea

OneSubsea Scoops 'Sizeable' Co

North Star Inks Contract with Siemens Gamesa for New East Anglia THREE SOV

North Star Inks Contract with

Ocean Winds Releases Report on Safe UXO Disposal at UK Offshore Wind Farm

Ocean Winds Releases Report on

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine