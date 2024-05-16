Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Anchoring Ops for FPSO Atlanta Start Offshore Brazil

FPSO Atlanta (Credit: Enauta)
FPSO Atlanta (Credit: Enauta)

Oil and gas company Enauta has started anchoring operations for the floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) unit Atlanta in Santos Basin, offshore Brazil.

As planned, the FPSO Atlanta arrived at Atlanta Field in Santos Basin on May 11, 2024, after setting sail from Dubai in March, following the conclusion of the construction activities and sea trials.

Following the inspection and clearance by authorities, the platform started its anchoring operation.

The FPSO Atlanta will be anchored with 20 mooring lines.  Each mooring line, comprised of hybrid chain and polyester components, is over 2.5 km long, making a combined mooring length of nearly 50 km, Enauta said earlier.

Activities are progressing accordingly for first oil, targeted by August 2024.

The FPSO Atlanta has the capacity to process 50 thousand barrels of oil per day, 140 thousand barrels of water per day, and store 1.6 million barrels of oil.

The unit is chartered and operated by Malaysia's Yinson Production.

