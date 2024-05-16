Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Petronas Makes Oil and Gas Discovery Offshore Suriname

Noble Voyager drillship (Credit: Noble Corporation)
Petronas Suriname E&P, a subsidiary of Malaysia’s energy company Petronas, has made a third hydrocarbon discovery at the Fusaea-1 exploration well in Suriname’s Block 52.

The discovery is located about 170 kilometers offshore and 9 kilometers east from Roystonea-1.

The well was spudded in February 2024, and successfully drilled to a total depth of 5,227 meters, encountering several oil and gas-bearing Campanian sandstone reservoir packages.

Noble Corporation’s drillship Noble Voyager has been operating for Petronas at Block 52, under a contract that was extended in April for additional 70 days.

Further evaluation is being undertaken to determine the full extent of this discovery and its potential for an integrated development with the recent Roystonea-1 and Sloanea-1 discoveries.

"The favorable results attained from the Fusaea-1 exploration well have solidified Petronas' standing in Suriname for material hydrocarbon resource, following the Sloanea-1 and Roystonea-1 discoveries,” said Adif Zulfikfli, Petronas' Executive Vice President and Chief Executive Officer of Upstream.

“These discoveries have significantly expanded the prospectivity and integrated oil and gas development potential within Block 52.  In pursuit of sustainable and high-value material resource, Petronas remains committed in its exploration activities in selected focus regions as part of its portfolio rationalization efforts,” added Mohd Redhani Abdul Rahman, Petronas Vice President of Exploration.

Block 52, which covers an area of 4,749 square kilometres, is located north of the coast of Paramaribo, Suriname’s capital city, within the prospective Suriname-Guyana basin.

Petronas Suriname E&P is the operator of Block 52 with a 50% participating interest together with ExxonMobil.

In addition to Block 52, Petronas Suriname E&P operates Block 48 and Block 63 with 100% participating interest and 30% non-operating interest in Block 64.

Drilling Industry News Activity South America Oil and Gas

