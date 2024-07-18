QatarEnergy Takes Share of Chevron-Operated Block Offshore Suriname

QatarEnergy has signed an agreement with Chevron to acquire a 20% working interest in a production sharing contract for block 5 offshore Suriname.

Pursuant to the signed agreement, Chevron as the operator will retain a 40% interest, while Paradise Oil Company, an affiliate of Suriname’s national oil company Staatsolie, will own the remaining 40%.

Block 5 is located offshore Suriname in shallow water depths of about 30-45 meters. The license is currently proceeding to its second exploration phase with a commitment to drill an exploration well.

“This agreement highlights our continued commitment to exploring the promising basins of Suriname and marks an exciting new partnership with Chevron in the international upstream sector.”

"We are pleased to conclude this acquisition with our partners and look forward to working with them in block 5, offshore Suriname. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the authorities of the Republic of Suriname, and our partner Chevron for their support in reaching this agreement,” said Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, the Minister of State for Energy Affairs, the President and CEO of QatarEnergy.