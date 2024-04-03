Noble Voyager to Drill Another Well for Petronas Offshore Suriname

Petronas Suriname E&P, a subsidiary of Malaysia’s state-owned energy giant Petronas, has exercised the option for Noble Corporation’s Noble Voyager drillship to drill one additional well offshore Suriname.

The 7th generation drillship Noble Voyager will remain a little longer for drilling operation in Block 52 offshore Suriname at a day rate of $470,000.

The contract extension is expected to start in direct continuation of the current well, with an estimated duration of 70 days, Noble Corporation informed.

“This extension continues our very important collaboration with Petronas over several years on the Suriname drilling campaign. Additional work for the Noble Voyager in Block 52 shows a strong alliance between our companies and one that makes us proud,” said Blake Denton, Noble Corporation’s SVP of Marketing & Contracts.

Early in January 2024, Noble Corporation and Petronas Suriname E&P agreed to rig swap for extended scope offshore the South American country.

The work scope was transferred to the Noble Voyager from the Noble Discoverer, which was previously assigned the contract option.

Noble Voyager is a Samsung 96-k design drillship, built in 2015. It can operate at water depths of 12,000 ft, and is capable of 40,000 ft drilling depth.