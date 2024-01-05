Noble and Petronas Agree Rig Swap Offshore Suriname

Offshore drilling contractor Noble Corporation and Malaysian oil company Petronas, through its subsidiary Petronas Suriname E&P, have agreed to rig swap for extended scope offshore Suriname.

Based on an existing contract option, Noble and Petronas Suriname E&P have entered into an agreement for the 7th generation drillship Noble Voyager to drill one well in Block 52 offshore Suriname.

The work scope has been transferred to the Noble Voyager from the Noble Discoverer, which was previously assigned the contract option.

The contract extension is expected to start in February 2024, with an estimated duration of 120 days.

The clean dayrate is $470,000, according to the companies. The parties have further agreed to add a new one-well option to the contract.

“We are very pleased to continue our partnership and collaboration with PETRONAS in Suriname with this extension and agreement to transfer the work scope to the Noble Voyager. This will be the third of our rigs to work in Block 52 and we look forward to getting the Voyager back in action in early 2024.,” says Blake Denton, SVP of Marketing & Contracts.

The Noble Voyager recently completed a contract offshore Mauritania. The drillship has moved to Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago to start preparations for the Petronas work scope.