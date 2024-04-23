Argeo Lands Woodside Energy’s Calypso Survey

Norwegian offshore services company Argeo has signed a contract with Woodside Energy to conduct a geophysical survey for the deepwater Calypso field in Trinidad and Tobago.

The autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) survey work will be carried out by Argeo Searcher vessel, starting in the third quarter of 2024.

The project will occupy the vessel for approximately 60 days, not including any additional work.

The Argeo Searcher is a DP II vessel, equipped with modern diesel electric propulsion. The vessel has significant capacities with 200 days endurance, accommodation of 65 persons and fully certified helicopter deck, ICE 1A1 class.

“This contract ignites our Caribbean and South American campaign to provide top-tier deepwater services within the North and South Americas (NSA) geomarket,” said Trond Figenschou Crantz, Argeo’s CEO.

“This is an important and significant award for Argeo, and we very much look forward to demonstrating our capabilities and expertise to Woodside on this project,” added Dave Gentle, Argeo’s VP NSA.

The Calypso field is located approximately 225 km off the East coast of Trinidad in approximately 2,100 m water depth.