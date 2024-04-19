Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

New York Not Moving Forward With Three Offshore Wind Farms

© Global Image Archive / Adobe Stock
© Global Image Archive / Adobe Stock

New York State on Friday stalled three major offshore wind-energy projects after General Electric Vernova GE.N changed the turbine design, which the state said "materially altered" the plans.

New York provisionally approved the projects in October 2023. They are Attentive Energy One being developed by TotalEnergies, Rise Light & Power and Corio Generation; Community Offshore Wind, which is backed by RWE and National Grid Ventures; and Vineyard Offshore's Excelsior Wind.

But since then, GE Vernova decided to move from its 18 megawatt Haliade-X turbine platform to a smaller turbine.

This caused "technical and commercial complexities" for the developers, the New York State Research and Development Authority said in a statement that announced it would not sign final contracts.

"Given these developments, no final awards will be made," NYSRDA said, adding it will "look to advance a future competitive solicitation."

The problem is the latest hit to U.S. offshore wind energy development, which is an important component of climate plans by President Joe Biden and numerous U.S. states.

Supply chain problems and rising interest rates over the past year have forced project cancellations and billions of dollars in writedowns by major developers.

Vineyard Offshore spokesperson Andrew Doba said the developer planned to continue to bid on new projects.

GE Vernova said it aimed to continue working with New York, offshore developers and others to quickly scale offshore wind, and touted its alternative.

“...We believe our technology will better position the industry to create jobs, and strengthen the supply chain for the next chapter of offshore wind in New York and beyond," the company said in a statement.

Offshore wind industry group Oceantic said the news was disappointing, but it "will not impact the market’s overall fundamentals."

Adrienne Esposito, executive director of the Citizens Campaign for the Environment, said: "Is it a bump in the road? Yes,...but we are still going to get there."


(Reuters - Reporting by Nichola Groom, Laila Kearney, Timothy Gardner and Nicole Jao; Editing by Chris Reese and Cynthia Osterman)

Offshore Energy Industry News Activity North America Renewables Offshore Wind

Related Offshore News

Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Land and Minerals Management Dr. Steve Feldgus, Bureau of Ocean Energy Management Director Elizabeth Klein and Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) Deputy Director Paul Huang recently toured Dominion Energy’s Charybdis at the Seatrium AmFELS shipyard. (Photo: BOEM)

First US-built WTIV Charybdis Launched
(Photo: Arctia)

Arctia to Map Offshore Wind Area in Norway

Insight

Chevron's CEO Faces Challenges of a Lifetime with Hess Bid

Chevron's CEO Faces Challenges

Video

Cellula Robotics Taps the Power of Hydrogen

Cellula Robotics Taps the Powe

Current News

New York Not Moving Forward With Three Offshore Wind Farms

New York Not Moving Forward Wi

DNV Awards Certificates for Fortescue’s Dual-fueled Ammonia-powered Vessel

DNV Awards Certificates for Fo

Energy Storage on O&G Platforms - A Safety Boost, too?

Energy Storage on O&G Platform

Türkiye Aims to Drill for Oil Off Somali Coast Next Year

Türkiye Aims to Drill for Oil

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine