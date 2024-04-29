Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Conroy Joins Connector Subsea Solutions

(Photo: Connector Subsea Solutions)

Connector Subsea Solutions announced it has hired Martyn Conroy as its new group business development director.

"With his extensive experience in driving revenue growth and fostering client relationships, Martyn brings a wealth of expertise to the company," the Norwegian headquartered company said in a statement. "Martyn joins us with a proven track record of building high-performing, sales-driven teams within the subsea oil and gas industry."

Conroy has held a number of leadership positions at subsea technology companies and was most recently managing director at Deepsea Technologies.

Connector Subsea Solutions supplies products and solutions to deliver offshore connections for the energy industry.

