Subsea7 Wraps Up Pipeline Replacement Work Offshore Brunei

Subsea7 has completed the Pipeline Replacement Project 8 (PRP-8) offshore Brunei for Brunei Shell Petroleum (BSP).

PRP-8 is a turn-key project that involves engineering, procurement, installation, and commissioning (EPIC) of various sizes of flexible flowlines and risers, rigid CRA risers, diving, and an extensive brownfield package.

According to Subsea7, the project was delivered in line with BSP expectations, with just over a year of preparation.

“PRP-8 is another project close to my heart. I remember well some calls taken during the tender phase with already a clear vision by the Subsea7 team of what would be the end result. I also remember some detailed risk reviews of the topside modification scope.

“PRP-8 is certainly a project we should all be proud of especially for the Kuala Lumpur office. And most importantly, the PRP8 team has always been a role model in terms of visible safety leadership. Well done everyone,” said David Bertin, Senior Vice President of GPC East.