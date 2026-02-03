Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

TGS Gets Streamer 4D Contract Offshore Norway

Published

(Credit: TGS)
(Credit: TGS)

Provider of energy data and intelligence TGS has secured a 4D streamer acquisition contract in the North Sea, offshore Norway.

A Ramform vessel is scheduled to mobilize for the survey in the second quarter of 2026, with the contract expected to run for approximately 65 days. 

TGS did not disclose the name of the client or the value of the contract.

“We are very pleased to secure this 4D streamer contract for a repeat customer. We have successfully conducted several monitoring surveys in this area, demonstrating the capabilities of our Ramform-designed vessels and our proprietary GeoStreamer technology.

“I am confident that our acquisition platform will once again deliver high-quality data to help optimize our client’s oil and gas production,” said Kristian Johansen, CEO of TGS.

Offshore Energy Subsea North Sea Industry News Activity Europe Offshore Survey Hardware Safety & Security Software

Related Offshore News

(Credit: TGS)

TGS Moves to Expand Multi-Client Seismic Data Activity in...
(Credit: Equinor)

Worley Nets Equinor’s Framework Deal for Norway Offshore...
(Credit: Viridien)

Viridien, SLB Set to Launch ‘Massive’ OBN Survey Offshore...
(Credit: TGS)

TGS Starts Multi-Client Data Reprocessing Scheme off...

Sponsored

OTC GreenLight Becomes the First and Only DNV-Qualified Digital Pressure Testing System

OTC GreenLight Becomes the First and Only DNV-Qual

Insight

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Capital Distribution Phase

OSV 2Q Recap: Entering the Cap

Video

OE’s 2025 Top of the Festive Video Pops: Santa Goes Offshore

OE’s 2025 Top of the Festive V

Current News

Shell Sells 20% Stake in Offshore Orca Project to Kuwaiti Foreign Petroleum Exploration Company

Shell Sells 20% Stake in Offsh

Seatrium Wraps Up AmFELS Yard Sale

Seatrium Wraps Up AmFELS Yard

Strategic Marine Delivers CTV for Taiwan’s Offshore Wind Sector

Strategic Marine Delivers CTV

Eni Enlists Shearwater for 3D Seismic Survey in Timor Sea

Eni Enlists Shearwater for 3D

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine