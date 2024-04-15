COWI to Design Foundations for GW-Scale Irish Offshore Wind Project

Codling Wind Park has appointed the international engineering firm COWI for the front-end engineering design (FEED) and detailed foundations design work for the 1.3 GW offshore wind farm in Ireland.

The development marks a crucial step forward in the development of Ireland’s largest phase one offshore energy project.

Codling Wind Park is a 50/50 joint venture between Fred. Olsen Seawind, wholly owned by Bonheur, and EDF Renewables, wholly owned by Électricité de France.

The project has a planned capacity of approximately 1300 MW and is situated south-east of Dublin in the Irish Sea.

It will be among the first to tap the country’s considerable offshore energy potential, displacing 1,700,000 tonnes of CO2 annually and supplying over one million homes with clean, renewable energy.

Codling Wind Park secured its grid connection agreement in 2022 and was successful in Ireland's first Offshore Renewable Energy Support Scheme (ORESS) in 2023. The agreement means COWI will undertake the design of wind turbine generator foundations, associated components, and offshore substation foundations.

"We are pleased to be working with COWI on the foundation design. Following on from our successful Site Investigation campaign last summer, this is another key milestone in our progress towards project delivery. We look forward to collaborating with COWI to mature the foundation design in support of our ongoing Tier 1 tendering, and beyond to FID.

"This contract builds on the work that COWI have already been providing for Codling on the onshore Civil Engineering works and builds on the strong working relationship between Codling and COWI,” saud Anthony Michelin, Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation (EPCI) Director for Codling Wind Park.

"We welcome the opportunity to work on this fantastic wind farm project and collaborate with partners Codling Wind Park . We are extremely proud to be part of the green transition and support the Irish market in meeting their 2030 targets through the generation of renewable energy,” added Damian McGirr, Senior Market Director, COWI in the UK.