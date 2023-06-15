Codling Wind Park Successful in Ireland's First Offshore Wind Auction

Codling Wind Park Ltd. (Ireland) said Thursday it had received confirmation that it was a successful bidder in the first offshore wind CfD auction in Ireland (ORESS 1).

The company is a 50/50 joint venture between Fred. Olsen Seawind, wholly owned by Bonheur ASA, and EDF Renewables, wholly owned by Électricité de France SA.

Codling Wind Park Ltd. submitted a bid for 1300 MW and the CfD award applies for the full capacity. The strike price obtained by Codling Wind Park Ltd. in the auction is EUR/MWh 89.82.

Codling Wind Park is an offshore wind project under development in the Irish Sea, set in an area called Codling Bank, approximately 13-22 kilometers off the County Wicklow coast, between Greystones and Wicklow Town.