LLOG Approves Who Dat East and South Drilling Campaign in Gulf of Mexico

Oil company LLOG has approved the drilling of Who Dat East and Who Dat South appraisal and exploration wells in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

Who Dat East lies approximately 27 kilometers east of the Who Dat Floating Production System (FPS).

The Who Dat East well, MC 509-1, is expected to spud in the first half of April 2024, using the Noble Valiant drillship.

The aim of the well is to delineate a discovery made in 2001, and test additional targets in the Middle Miocene section.

The well is designed to test five main reservoir intervals and, subject to the results, may be suspended as a potential future producer.

Who Dat East is estimated to contain 17 MMboe of gross unrisked 2C Contingent Resources and 35 MMboe of gross unrisked 2U Prospective Resources, with an aggregate geological probability of success estimated to be 62%.

The well will be drilled as a deviated hole with a total measured depth of approximately 7,925 meters and will take approximately 56 days to drill and evaluate.

The Who Dat East JV participants are LLOG (operator 40%), Karoon 40%, and Westlawn 20%.

The Who Dat South prospect is located approximately 11 kilometers southwest of the Who Dat FPS.

The Who Dat South exploration well, MC 545-1, is expected to spud towards the end of the second quarter of 2024, using the Seadrill West Neptune drillship.

The objective of the well is to test two targets in the Miocene section, with the shallower target being similar to the reservoir in the G-1 well in Who Dat.

The Who Dat South prospect is estimated to contain 31 MMboe of gross unrisked 2U Prospective Resources, with the geological probability of success estimated to be 52%.

The well will be drilled as a deviated hole with a total measured depth of approximately 7,425 meters. It is expected to take approximately 50 days to drill and evaluate.

The Who Dat South JV participants are LLOG (operator 40%), Karoon 30%, and Westlawn 30%.