Yinson Holds Naming Ceremony for Brazil-Bound ‘Greener’ FPSO

Yinson Production has held the naming ceremony for FPSO Maria Quitéria which will deployed in at Petrobras’ Jubarte field offshore Brazil.

The naming ceremony for the FPSO Maria Quitéria was held at Cosco Shipping Heavy Industry (Shanghai) Shipyard in China on April 3, 2024.

FPSO Maria Quitéria is a conversion project with a production capacity of 100,000 barrels of oil per day and a storage capacity of 1,000,000 barrels.

The vessel will be the first FPSO in Yinson Production’s fleet to operate heat recovery steam generation (HRSG) as part of its combined cycle power generation system.

HRSG is one of several technologies that we are implementing across Yinson’s fleet, in line with its efforts in reducing carbon emissions and be the frontrunner in decarbonizing the FPSO industry towards the goal of net zero.

Yinson Production was awarded the FPSO Maria Quitéria project by Petrobras in November 2021 and the conversion works started on January 25, 2022.

The project has been progressing according to schedule, with all topside modules onboard and integrated, and commissioning underway. Sail away to Brazil will be in the second quarter of 2024 and the asset will be deployed at the Jubarte field, as part of the Parque das Baleias Integrated Project, located in the northern part of the Campos Basin, offshore Brazil.

The deployment is part of a 22.5-year lease and operate contract with a total contract value of up to $5.3 billion.

FPSO Maria Quitéria is Yinson Production’s third FPSO destined for Brazil, following FPSO Anna Nery, which has been operating for Petrobras since May 2023, and FPSO Atlanta, which is expecting first oil in summer 2024 and will operate for Enauta.

"Together with our client Petrobras, we are very pleased to celebrate the naming of our newest FPSO today. FPSO Maria Quitéria incorporates state of the art technologies to reduce emissions and increase efficiency, setting new standard.

“These technologies, together with our ability to complete the asset on time, are showcasing our innovative design capabilities and project execution excellence once more,” said Flemming Grønnegaard, CEO of Yinson Production.

“Petrobras extends its congratulations to Yinson Production, Cosco Shipping and other stakeholders involved in reaching this significant milestone. With operations planned to commence soon, FPSO Maria Quitéria will assist in providing for the energy demands in the region,” added Tiago Pace Estefen, Petrobras Contract Manager.