Petrobras' Anna Nery FPSO Starts Production

Brazilian oil firm Petrobras said Monday that the FPSO Anna Nery started production on Sunday, May 7, 2023, in the Campos Basin.

The FPSO is part of the revitalization project of the Marlim and Voador fields, which will produce the post-salt reservoirs and Brava, located in the pre-salt of the two fields.

The unit can produce up to 70,000 barrels of oil daily and process 4 million m³ of gas.

Jean Paul Prates, CEO of Petrobras, said:"This is the largest project in the world in the recovery of mature assets in the offshore industry. Through it, we will increase production, maintain jobs, and open an important learning and knowledge front for other similar projects throughout Brazil."

The Anna Nery FPSO and the Anita Garibaldi FPSO make up the first major revitalization project for mature fields in the Campos Basin.

"The deployment of these two new production systems, appropriate to the mature field exploration format, provides operational continuity to the Marlim and Voador fields, increasing production to an average of 150,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed), maintaining jobs and support services, and opening an important learning and knowledge front for other revitalization projects," Petrobras said.

The FPSO Anna Nery, supplied by Malaysia's Yinson, is anchored in a water depth of 927 meters and interconnected to 32 wells, with peak production scheduled for 2025.

The Marlim and Voador revitalization project will contribute to the recovery of the Campos Basin production, currently at about 560,000 boed. The projection for the basin's production is 900,000 boed in 2027.