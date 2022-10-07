FPSO Anita Garibaldi Leaves China Shipyard for Brazil

Brazilian oil and gas firm Petrobras said Thursday that the Anita Garibaldi FPSO had left the DSIC Marine Yard shipyard, in Dalian, China, and is now en route to Brazil.

The FPSO, being supplied by MODEC will be deployed at the the Marlim and Voador fields, in the Campos Basin, offshore Brazil. Production is expected to start in the third quarter of 2023.

The FPSO will be capable of processing 80,000 barrels of crude oil per day, 248 million standard cubic feet of gas per day, 390,000 barrels of water injection per day and will have minimum storage capacity of 1,000,000 barrels of crude oil.

Before reaching the Campos Basin, the new FPSO will go to the Jurong shipyard, in the city of Aracruz, where it will undergo the commissioning process, in addition to regulatory inspections and operational tests. Credit: Petrobras

Petrobras will connect the Anita Garibaldi FPSO to 43 wells, with peak production scheduled for 2026.

Under the Marlim Revitalization Project Petrobras wants to replace the nine platforms currently operating in the Marlim and Voador fields (P-18, P-19, P-20, P-26, P-32, P-33, P-35, P-37 and P-47) for the new FPSOs Anita Garibaldi and Anna Nery – the latter being scheduled to start production in the first quarter of 2023.

Worth noting, another FPSO being supplied to Petrobras by Japan's MODEC, the FPSO Almirante Barroso, arrived this Wednesday in Angra dos Reis, in the state of Rio de Janeiro, where its commissioning will proceed in a local shipyard.

The unit will produce the Búzios field and will have the capacity to produce up to 150,000 barrels of oil and 6 million m³ of gas daily.



