Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

FPSO Anita Garibaldi Leaves China Shipyard for Brazil

October 7, 2022

Credit: MODEC via Petrobras
Credit: MODEC via Petrobras

Brazilian oil and gas firm Petrobras said Thursday that the Anita Garibaldi FPSO had left the DSIC Marine Yard shipyard, in Dalian, China, and is now en route to Brazil. 

The FPSO, being supplied by MODEC will be deployed at the the Marlim and Voador fields, in the Campos Basin, offshore Brazil. Production is expected to start in the third quarter of 2023.

The FPSO will be capable of processing 80,000 barrels of crude oil per day, 248 million standard cubic feet of gas per day, 390,000 barrels of water injection per day and will have minimum storage capacity of 1,000,000 barrels of crude oil.

Before reaching the Campos Basin, the new FPSO will go to the Jurong shipyard, in the city of Aracruz, where it will undergo the commissioning process, in addition to regulatory inspections and operational tests.Credit: Petrobras

Petrobras will connect the Anita Garibaldi FPSO to 43 wells, with peak production scheduled for 2026. 

Under the Marlim Revitalization Project Petrobras wants to replace the nine platforms currently operating in the Marlim and Voador fields (P-18, P-19, P-20, P-26, P-32, P-33, P-35, P-37 and P-47) for the new FPSOs Anita Garibaldi and Anna Nery – the latter being scheduled to start production in the first quarter of 2023.

Worth noting, another FPSO being supplied to Petrobras by Japan's MODEC, the FPSO Almirante Barroso, arrived this Wednesday in Angra dos Reis, in the state of Rio de Janeiro, where its commissioning will proceed in a local shipyard. 

The unit will produce the Búzios field and will have the capacity to produce up to 150,000 barrels of oil and 6 million m³ of gas daily.


Energy Deepwater Industry News Activity FPSO Production South America Floating Production

Related Offshore News

A drillship offshore Cyprus - ©Kirill Makarov/AdobeStock

Cyprus in Renewed Push to Extract Offshore Gas as...
Gumusut Kakap - Credit:Ika Prasetyawan

Shell to Invest in Second Offshore Oil, Gas Project in a...


Trending Offshore News

©guteksk7/AdobeStock

Nord Stream Probe Finds Evidence of Detonations, Swedish...
Offshore
©Dana

CORRECTED - Waldorf Agrees to Buy KNOC-owned Dutch N. Sea...
Energy

Insight

Nord Stream Gas 'Sabotage': Who's Being Blamed and Why?

Nord Stream Gas 'Sabotage': Who's Being Blamed and Why?

Video

Offshore Wind Vessel Challenges Remain in the U.S.

Offshore Wind Vessel Challenges Remain in the U.S.

Current News

50Hertz Taps Hellenic Cables for Ostwind 3 Export Cable System

50Hertz Taps Hellenic Cables for Ostwind 3 Export Cable System

Neptune Energy to Keep Duva Field Gas Output Levels High Until 2022 End

Neptune Energy to Keep Duva Field Gas Output Levels High Until 2022 End

FPSO Anita Garibaldi Leaves China Shipyard for Brazil

FPSO Anita Garibaldi Leaves China Shipyard for Brazil

Cyprus in Renewed Push to Extract Offshore Gas as Shortages Loom in EU

Cyprus in Renewed Push to Extract Offshore Gas as Shortages Loom in EU

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine