Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Anna Nery FPSO Arrives in Brazil

September 30, 2022

Photo: Petrobras Agency
Photo: Petrobras Agency

Malaysian FPSO leasing specialist Yinson has informed that the Anna Nery FPSO has arrived in Brazil.

The Anna Nery FPSO, built in China by Cosco Qidong shipyard, will be deployed at Petrobras' Marlim offshore field in Brazil. 

Now that the vessel has arrived in Brazil, the final stage of commissioning and acceptance tests will take place, after which the FPSO will start its 25-year contract with Petrobras.

The Anna Nery FPSO is scheduled to start production in 2023. It will be able to produce 70,000 barrels of oil and process 4 million m³ of gas.  

The FPSO Anna will be the first of two FPSOs that will be part of the Marlim and Voador Revitalization Project in the Campos Basin.

The FPSO Anna Nery together with the FPSO Anita Garibaldi, the next production unit scheduled to operate in the Marlim and Voador revitalization project, will be connected to 75 wells and will allow the extension of production from the field's deposits until 2048.

The new systems will enable the expansion of the current production of Marlim and Voador to more than 150 thousand boepd.


Energy Industry News Activity FPSO South America Floating Production

Related Offshore News

Credit: Keppel Corp

Petrobras Orders $2.8B FPSO from Keppel O&M
Credit: Petro Rio

Petro Rio to Buy TotalEnergies' Stake in Itaipu Field


Trending Offshore News

Credit: dragancfm/AdobeStock

Nord Stream Operator Says Three Offshore Gas Pipelines...
Energy
Credit: Keppel Corp

Petrobras Orders $2.8B FPSO from Keppel O&M
Energy

Sponsored

G. W. Lisk Company Launches New Certified Flame Arrestor Series

G. W. Lisk Company Launches New Certified Flame Arrestor Series

Insight

UK Energy Plan Puts Investors, Banks in Tough Net-zero Spot

UK Energy Plan Puts Investors, Banks in Tough Net-zero Spot

Video

Offshore Wind Vessel Challenges Remain in the U.S.

Offshore Wind Vessel Challenges Remain in the U.S.

Current News

Siemens Energy Sees No Signs of Movement on Portovaya Turbine Delivery - CEO

Siemens Energy Sees No Signs of Movement on Portovaya Turbine Delivery - CEO

Prosafe's Safe Boreas Flotel Extends UKCS Stay

Prosafe's Safe Boreas Flotel Extends UKCS Stay

Russian Spy Chief Accuses West of Nord Stream Sabotage

Russian Spy Chief Accuses West of Nord Stream Sabotage

Samsung Heavy Industries, Equinor Sign Strategic Collaboration Deal

Samsung Heavy Industries, Equinor Sign Strategic Collaboration Deal

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine