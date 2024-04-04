Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Scana’s Seasystems Picks Up Multi-Million-Dollar FPSO Contract in Gulf of Mexico

Igor Kardasov © Adobe Stock
Igor Kardasov © Adobe Stock

Scana-owned Seasystems has been awarded a contract for the delivery of a turret structural connector system for a floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) unit in the Gulf of Mexico.

The ‘sizeable contract’, worth between $1.8 million to $4.6 million (NOK 20 million to NOK 50 million), is with a leading FPSO company, Scana said without revealing additional details about the client.

Seasystems’ scope consists of a set of structural turret connectors with quick disconnect properties.

The contract includes design, analysis, hardware supply and third-party approval.

The project will start immediately, and the delivery of the equipment will take place the third quarter of 2025.

“This is an important contract for a leading FPSO company where Seasystems is given the responsibility to supply critical equipment,” said Torkjell Lisland, Managing Director in Seasystems.

“The agreement shows the recognition of our expertise in mooring solutions and the strong position we have in the market,” added Pål Selvik, CEO in Scana ASA.

Engineering Subsea Industry News Activity FPSO North America Gulf of Mexico Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

Deepwater Asgard (Credit: Transocean)

Transocean’s Drillship to Stay in Gulf of Mexico Under...
T3200 subsea trencher (Credit: Enshore Subsea)

Enshore Subsea Welcomes Back World’s Most Powerful Subsea...

Insight

Chevron's CEO Faces Challenges of a Lifetime with Hess Bid

Chevron's CEO Faces Challenges

Video

4H JENA Engineering: The Data Collectors

4H JENA Engineering: The Data

Current News

NextGeo Taps Frank Koopman as Offshore Wind Strategy Director

NextGeo Taps Frank Koopman as

Borr Drilling’s Arabia I Rig to Suspend Ops

Borr Drilling’s Arabia I Rig t

Scana’s Seasystems Picks Up Multi-Million-Dollar FPSO Contract in Gulf of Mexico

Scana’s Seasystems Picks Up Mu

Argeo Venture to Set Sail to West Africa Under $39M TotalEnergies Deal

Argeo Venture to Set Sail to W

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine