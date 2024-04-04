Scana’s Seasystems Picks Up Multi-Million-Dollar FPSO Contract in Gulf of Mexico

Scana-owned Seasystems has been awarded a contract for the delivery of a turret structural connector system for a floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) unit in the Gulf of Mexico.

The ‘sizeable contract’, worth between $1.8 million to $4.6 million (NOK 20 million to NOK 50 million), is with a leading FPSO company, Scana said without revealing additional details about the client.

Seasystems’ scope consists of a set of structural turret connectors with quick disconnect properties.

The contract includes design, analysis, hardware supply and third-party approval.

The project will start immediately, and the delivery of the equipment will take place the third quarter of 2025.

“This is an important contract for a leading FPSO company where Seasystems is given the responsibility to supply critical equipment,” said Torkjell Lisland, Managing Director in Seasystems.

“The agreement shows the recognition of our expertise in mooring solutions and the strong position we have in the market,” added Pål Selvik, CEO in Scana ASA.