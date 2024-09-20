ABS Grants Approval for Wison's New FLNG Design

A new design for a 268-meter floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) facility from Wison New Energies received approval in principle (AIP) from classification society ABS.

The unit is designed to perform offshore and at-shore with an expected production capacity of 1.2 million tonnes per annum (mtpa). ABS completed design reviews based on class and statutory requirements.

“ABS offers world-class engineering services and is proud to be able to support innovative designs from pioneering clients like Wison. LNG continues to be an important option in the alternative fuel mix, and this unit with its standardized design and scalability has the potential to support LNG production quickly and efficiently,” said Miguel Hernandez, ABS Senior Vice President, Global Offshore.

Wison General Manager, FLNG Product Center, Hao Jiang, said: “Thanks for ABS's support. Wison is continuously optimizing the performance of our FLNG product design, significantly improving production efficiency while effectively reducing carbon emissions during the production process. In the field of FLNG, Wison has been accumulating technical experience and integrating internal and external resources, dedicated to providing global clients with reliable, low-cost, and short delivery time FLNG solutions. In the future, we look forward to forming strong partnerships with industry stakeholders to create more value for the global energy industry through continuous innovation.”