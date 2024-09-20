Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Coastal Contracts Orders Subsea Support Vessel Pair in China

(Photo: Coastal Contracts Bhd)
(Photo: Coastal Contracts Bhd)

Malaysian shipowner Coastal Contracts Bhd on Thursday placed an order with Chinese shipbuilder Fujian Funing Shipbuilding Heavy Industry, a subsidiary of Fujian Shipbuilding Industry Group, for a pair of 85-meter subsea support/maintenance vessels.

The vessels, each with 22-meter beam, 8-meter depth and 6.2-meter structural draft, will primarily support subsea maintenance, pipeline installation, marine cable laying and submarine resources exploration.

The ships will be classed by ABS and meet the requirements of DPS-2, FFV1 classification notation,

Shipbuilding Offshore Vessels Support Vessel Asia

Related Offshore News

Source: Drydocks World

Drydocks World Orders Region’s Largest Floating Sheerleg...
Calypso CLV (Credit: Van Oord)

Van Oord’s Brand New Calypso CLV Set for Debut at RWE’s...

World Energy Jobs
Newfoundland and Labrador
eMagazine Supplement
Newfoundland and Labrador
 eMag     Digital     PDF 
Sponsored by:

Insight

North Sea Realism in a Busy Market

North Sea Realism in a Busy Ma

Video

SBM Offshore’s FPSO for ExxonMobil’s Guyana Oil Project Takes Final Shape (Video)

SBM Offshore’s FPSO for ExxonM

Current News

Coastal Contracts Orders Subsea Support Vessel Pair in China

Coastal Contracts Orders Subse

ABS Grants Approval for Wison's New FLNG Design

ABS Grants Approval for Wison'

Spaces & Places: Inside the ‘Crown Jewels’ of Newfoundland & Labrador

Spaces & Places: Inside the ‘C

PTTEP Sells Its Entire Stake in Deepwater Block Offshore Mexico to Repsol

PTTEP Sells Its Entire Stake i

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine