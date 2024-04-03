Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Dyna-Mac Secures $664M Backlog with New Contracts

© Lukasz Z / Adobe Stock
© Lukasz Z / Adobe Stock

Singapore-based oil and gas module construction company Dyna-Mac has increasing order book to a record $664 million, with the main new contract related to the construction of process modules for an unnamed client.

The several contracts Dyna-Mac secured are for project deliveries stretching until 2026.

The main contract involves the construction of process modules. This contract marks the largest-ever contract win in Dyna-Mac’s history, involving a record tonnage and number of process modules in a single contract, the company said without revealing further details about the project or the client.

The other contracts secured by Dyna-Mac include the provision of services for the execution, fabrication, installation and integration work on vessels, and scope increase for current projects.

The company recent capacity expansion and upgrading, namely the Exterran Offshore, has expanded its fabrication capacity which allows for further optimization of construction methodology and production workflow.

“These steps will increase Dyna-Mac’s productivity, i.e. using lesser manpower and time needed for the same amount of work. The above new orders are not expected to have a material impact on the Group’s earnings per share and net tangible assets for the current financial year ending 31 December 2024,” the company said in a statement.

