Cyberhawk Lands Multi-Million Contract Renewal with Shell

Cyberhawk, a drone-based inspection and survey services and visual data management software specialist, has renewed a five-year global agreement with Shell.

The contract will extend Shell’s and Cyberhawk’s collaboration to projects and assets worldwide and serve a user base that has expanded to more than 6,000.

This renewed multi-million-dollar agreement reaffirms Shell's commitment to leveraging Cyberhawk's iHawk cloud-based visual data management platform as a cornerstone of digital transformation across assets and capital projects worldwide.

Initially deployed to ensure oversight and transparency as part of a landmark $10 billion capital project in 2016, Shell's deployment of iHawk has since scaled globally as a visualization and data integration platform across Shell's portfolio, supporting projects and assets from large engineering and construction developments to retail infrastructure.

The partnership with Cyberhawk enables Shell to digitally manage projects at any scale, from anywhere in the world, both for efficient project execution and future asset performance assessments.

"Shell recognized early on the agility and customization that Cyberhawk and iHawk bring to the table. What began as a single capital project has expanded into a long-term global partnership. We now collaborate with Shell to tailor iHawk's development roadmap to their evolving needs. This joint innovation effort has shifted the yardstick for what is possible in this space,” said Patrick Saracco, SVP of Sales for Europe, Middle East and Africa at Cyberhawk.