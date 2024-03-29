Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Seaway7 Gets Baltica 2 Offshore Wind Job

Subsea7's renewables-focused offshore installation subsidiary Seaway7 has secured a ‘sizeable contract’ by PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna and Ørsted for the transport and installation of the substations for the Baltica 2 offshore wind farm in Poland.

Seaway7’s scope includes the transport and installation of four substations. Offshore activity is scheduled to take place in 2026 utilising both heavy lift and heavy transportation vessels.

The ‘sizeable contract’ for Seaway7 means it is valued between $50 million and $150 million.

Baltica 2 is a 50-50 joint venture between PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna and Ørsted. The wind farm, with a capacity of around 1.5 GW, will be located in the Polish sector of the Baltic Sea around 40 kilometres from shore at its closest point.

 “This is our second contract award in the emerging Polish market and we are pleased to be taking a role in developing offshore wind in this key location. With this project we also look forward to continuing our long-standing relationship with Ørsted on our sixth offshore wind project together,” said Maria Eidesvik, VP for Europe and US at Seaway7.

The contract is subject to financial close of the project, expected in 2024.

