Bourbon, Opsealog Form Digital Partnership to Cut OSV Fleet Emissions

Enhanced fleet monitoring and data-driven optimization will be deployed across Bourbon’s global marine and logistics fleet of 104 vessels as part of partnership with Opsealog, aimed at boosting efficiency and reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

The multi-year agreement follows a six-month pilot on 25 Offshore Supply Vessels (OSVs), which demonstrated average monthly emissions savings of 45 to 50 tonnes of CO2 per vessel, according to French maritime services provider Bourbon.

These results were achieved through real-time fleet monitoring and enhanced digitalization of the vessels’ reporting. This enabled marine digitalization expert Opsealog to identify efficiency improvements and recommend best practices to ship management teams.

The new agreement covers Bourbon Marine & Logistics’ entire Platform Supply Vessels (PSVs) and Anchor Handling Tug Supply vessels (AHTS) fleet, which is operated in regions such as West Africa, Asia and the Gulf of Mexico.

The partnership will allow for centralized fleet monitoring with real-time vessel tracking and streamlined reporting. The data will then be integrated into Opsealog’s Marinsights platform to deliver insights that will help BOURBON optimize vessels’ operational profiles to reduce fuel consumption and associated GHG emissions, while also helping reduce operating costs.

“Our collaboration with Opsealog is marking a new milestone in the digitalization of our fleet that was initiated about 10 years ago with the design of highly efficient vessels fitted with Diesel Electric propulsion.

“Through enhanced real-time monitoring of operations and fuel consumption, the partnership will equip our teams with the right insights, founded in data, to improve our fleet’s day-to-day performance and reduce its carbon emissions,” said Frédéric Siohan, Standards & Innovation Director at Bourbon Marine & Logistics.

“This partnership is a testament to the power of digitalization in driving operational efficiency and environmental responsibility. Our pilot showed how data can not only paint an accurate picture of each vessel’s fuel consumption and carbon emissions, but also unlock tangible actions to immediately improve their performance,” added Hugo Prigent, Account Manager at Opsealog.