Cadeler Signs Transport and Installation Contract for Baltica 2 Offshore Wind Farm

(Credit: Cadeler)
(Credit: Cadeler)

Danish offshore wind installation services firm Cadeler has signed a contract with Ørsted and Polska Grupa Energetyczna (PGE) for the transport and installation of 14 MW wind turbines for Baltic 2 offshore wind project.

The contract underlines Cadeler’s strong entry into the Polish market, the company said.

The 14 MW turbines for the project will be supplied by Siemens Gamesa. Baltica 2 is one of two stages of the Baltica Offshore Wind Farm.

PGE and Ørsted plan to deliver Baltica 2 of 1.5 GW capacity by the end of 2027.

“We’re very pleased to continue to strengthen our close partnership with Ørsted and initiate a new partnership with PGE. The project marks a very important milestone for Poland as well as for Cadeler,” said Mikkel Gleerup, CEO of Cadeler.

The wind farm will be situated in the Polish part of the Baltic Sea between Łeba and Ustka. The distance from the closest wind turbines to the shore will be at least 25 km.

The land infrastructure necessary for the functioning of the Baltica Offshore Wind Farm will be located in Choczewo commune. Baltica 2 will have an approximate capacity of 1.5 GW.

