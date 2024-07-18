Siemens, Dragados Offshore to Build Two Power Conversion Platforms in North Sea

The consortium made up of Dragados Offshore – a subsidiary of Cobra IS, a VINCI company – and Siemens Energy has been awarded a $3.17 billion (€2.9 billion) contract by the German transmission system operator 50Hertz to design, build and install of two electrical conversion stations.

The project includes an offshore converter platform which will convert the alternative current produced by the wind farm LanWin 3 in the North Sea – located 120 km off the German coast – into high-voltage direct current (HVDC) to reduce electrical losses during transmission to land.

In addition, an onshore platform, located in Schwerin in the North-East of Germany, will convert the direct current into alternating current. It will then be injected into the electricity grid for transmission and distribution in the south of the country.

The offshore converter platform will be built in the Dragados Offshore’ yard in Andalusia, Spain.

Cobra IS's has already delivered DolWin 6 in 2023 and, with the newest contract, it will be responsible for building nine offshore power conversion platforms. The total capacity is around 16 GW.