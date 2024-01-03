Fred. Olsen Windcarrier Secures Work at Baltica 2 Offshore Wind Farm

Offshore wind installation services company Fred. Olsen Windcarrier has been awarded a contract with Ørsted and PGE for the installation of wind turbines at the Baltica 2, lot 3 offshore wind farm in Poland.

Fred. Olsen Windcarrier will mobilize one of its special purpose-built jack-up installation vessels to the designated loadout quay and subsequently to the Baltica 2 offshore wind site during spring 2027.

“The Polish wind energy market is a highly prioritized market for us, and we are we are extremely proud to be chosen by Ørsted and PGE as a reliable partner for this Polish project.

"This contract will continue to strengthen our relationship, and we look forward to supporting Ørsted and PGE in the Baltica 2 project in Poland in 2027,” said Alexandra Koefoed, CEO of Fred. Olsen Windcarrier.

The Baltica 2 offshore wind farm is one of the largest offshore wind projects in the Polish part of the Baltic Sea.

The project was selected for the first phase of Poland’s ambitious offshore wind buildout program by the Polish Energy Regulatory Office (ERO) in 2021 when the project secured the CFD.

With a capacity of 1.5 GW, the wind farm will supply renewable energy to 2.4 million households in Poland.

In September 2023, Dutch offshore installation services company Boskalis secured two contracts for the transportation and installation of the export and array cables for the Baltica 2 project. The exact value of contracts was not specified, but their combined worth exceeds $320 million (€300 million), Boskalis said at the time.