ExxonMobil Strikes Oil Offshore Guyana

Stena DrillMAX (Credit: Stena Drilling)
Stena DrillMAX (Credit: Stena Drilling)

ExxonMobil has made an oil discovery at Bluefin in the Stabroek block offshore Guyana, marking its first discovery of 2024.

The Bluefin well encountered approximately 197 feet (60 meters) of hydrocarbon-bearing sandstone and was drilled by the Stena Drilling's Stena Drillmax drillship in 4,244 feet (1,294 meters) of water. 

The Bluefin well is located approximately 8.5 kilometers southeast of the Sailfin-1 well, in the southeastern portion Stabroek block.

“Our exploration program continues to improve our understanding of the block’s potential to drive viable oil-and-gas development.

“This latest find reinforces that we have the people, skills and technology to safely and responsibly deliver value to Guyana from the country’s resources,” said President of ExxonMobil Guyana Alistair Routledge.

The Bluefin discovery joins the more than 30 already made on the Stabroek block since 2015.

Stena DrillMAX is a 6th generation harsh environment dual-activity dynamically positioned (DP3) drillship, capable of drilling in water depths up to 10,000ft.

