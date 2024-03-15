BP Picks Delivery Partners for NZT Teesside Power and CCS Project

Technip Energies, a leader of a consortium with GE Vernova and Balfour Beatty, has received a Letter of Intent from BP, on behalf of NZT Power Limited, for the execution phase of the Net Zero Teesside Power (NZT Power) project in the United Kingdom.

The landmark project is poised to become one of the world’s first commercial scale gas-fired power stations with carbon capture, expected to capture up to 2 million tonnes of CO2 per year.

The project is set to provide flexible, dispatchable low-carbon power equivalent to the average electricity requirements of around 1.3 million UK homes, further supporting the nation's transition to a cleaner energy future.

The NZT Power project is also a key component of the Carbon Capture, Usage and Storage (CCUS) East Coast Cluster and has been shortlisted for government funding support as part of the UK's net-zero program.

This selection follows the Development Consent Order recently having been granted by the Secretary of State for the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero.

The Technip Energies and GE Vernova consortium, supported by leading infrastructure group Balfour Beatty, will play an important role constructing a highly efficient combined cycle plant.

It will be powered by an advanced GE Vernova 9HA.02 gas turbine, a steam turbine, a generator and a Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG), which will integrate with carbon capture plant using Technip Energies’ Canopy by T.ENTM solution powered by the Shell CANSOLV CO2 capture technology.

In addition, Technip Energies, GE Vernova, and Balfour Beatty, supported by Shell in the UK are forming the Carbon Capture Alliance (CCA). The alliance members are deeply committed to long-term investment in the UK, with members already possessing a significant UK footprint and a mature UK supply chain.

In March 2023, the UK government announced up to $25.6 billion (£20 billion) to support the initial deployment of CCUS, focused on creating four clusters by 2030, including the East Coast cluster which includes Teesside.

Government analysis shows that up to 10GWs of power CCUS could be needed in order to decarbonize the UK power sector by 2035 (10GW is around 10% of the total UK electricity system today).

“Our selection for the Net Zero Teesside Power project is a testament to Technip Energies growing leadership position as an integrated state-of-the-art CCUS solutions provider. By capturing up to 2 million tonnes of CO2 at a large power plant, we collectively rise to the challenge of scale by providing sustainable and available energy at a large scale.

“With our partners GE Vernova and Balfour Beatty, we are honored to contribute to this flagship project that supports bp and the UK in their goal of developing one of the first decarbonized industrial clusters in the world,” said Arnaud Pieton, CEO of Technip Energies.