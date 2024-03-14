Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Baker Hughes and BP Reach Flare Emissions Monitoring Breakthrough

Illustration (Credit: BP)
Using Baker Hughes’ emissions abatement technology, BP has started quantifying methane emissions from its flares in a new application for the upstream oil and gas sector.

With no universally accepted solution to quantifying methane emissions from flares, BP and Baker Hughes conducted one of the largest ever full-scale studies of flare combustion.

The study included testing a range of flares under challenging conditions and verifying the accuracy of Baker Hughe’s flare.IQ technology. 

Now, acting on real-time data from flare.IQ at 65 flares across seven regions, BP can carry out early interventions and reduce emissions from flaring.

“BP’s transformation is underway, turning strategy into action through delivery of our targets and aims. We don’t have all the answers, and we certainly can’t do this on our own. Through our long-standing partnership with Baker Hughes, we have progressed technology and implemented methane quantification for oil and gas flares, helping us to achieve the first milestone of our Aim 4.

“We continue to look at opportunities like this, where we can collaborate across the industry to find solutions to our biggest challenges,” said Fawaz Bitar, BP’s senior vice president of Health Safety Environment & Carbon.

“Our collaboration with BP is an important landmark and a further illustration that technology is a key enabler for addressing the energy trilemma of security, sustainability and affordability,” added Ganesh Ramaswamy, executive vice president of Industrial & Energy Technology at Baker Hughes.

Part of Baker Hughes’ Panametrics product line portfolio, flare.IQ builds on four decades of ultrasonic flare metering technology experience. Its advanced analytics platform enables operators to pull critical information from their flare systems, including temperature, pressure, vent gas velocities and gas composition, helping maximize combustion efficiency and minimize emissions.

flare.IQ enables emissions reporting based on real-time measurement, in compliance with OGMP 2.0 level 4.

