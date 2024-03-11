Nexans Completes Cable Pull-Ins at Moray West Offshore Wind Farm

French subsea power cable maker Nexans has completed the offshore export cable pull-ins at 882 MW Moray West offshore wind farm in Scotland.

Nexans used its cable laying vessel Nexans Aurora to perform offshore export cable pull-ins for both offshore substation platforms (OSPs) as part of the offshore wind farm being developed by Ocean Winds, a joint venture of Engie and EDP Renewables.

The cable pull-in marks another key milestone for the project, as the OSP commissioning teams continue their work on the cable terminations.

The operations are part of the wider commissioning tasks, supported by Ocean Winds’ team onboard jack up vessel Leviathan with walk-to-work gangway to maximize safety and efficiency.

The next step will be the upcoming energization of the first circuit, Ocean Wind confirmed.

In December 2023, Boskalis installed the first offshore substation platform (OSP) for the project using its DP vessel Bokalift1. Two months later, DEME installed the first XXL monopile foundation as part of the project that will feature 60 Siemens Gamesa offshore wind turbines rated at over 14MW.

Under the power purchase agreement signed with the developers, Amazon will source 473MW of clean power from the wind farm, which is more than half of its capacity.