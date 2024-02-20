DEME Installs First XXL Monopile for Moray West Offshore Wind Farm

Belgium-based offshore installation services company DEME has installed the first XXL monopile foundation at the 882 MW Moray West offshore wind farm in Scotland.

DEME used its Orion offshore installation vessel to complete the task, which is part of its work scope that includes both the installation of monopiles and transition pieces.

The company’s jack-up vessel Apollo is also joining the effort, taking care of installing the transition pieces.

According to DEME, it is using vibro hammer technology, minimizing the environmental impact from vibrations.

Apollo vessel previously demonstrated its expertise in Scottish waters by installing the pin piles for the jacket foundations at the neighboring Moray East wind farm in 2020.

Located off the east coast of Scotland, the 882 MW Moray West wind farm, developed by Ocean Winds, will have the capacity to power up to 1.3 million homes in the UK, making a significant contribution to the country's renewable energy goals.

In December 2023, Boskalis installed the first offshore substation platform (OSP) for the project using its DP vessel Bokalift1.

A month later, on January 30, 2024, Amazon signed a corporate power purchase agreement (CPPA) with Engie, which together with EDP Renewables formed Ocean Winds as joint venture in charge of development of the Moray West offshore wind farm.

Under the PPA, Amazon will source 473MW of clean power from the wind farm, which is more than half of its capacity.

The first power generation from the project is expected in 2024.